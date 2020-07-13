Digicel Supports Government Covid-19 Relief Efforts with $350,000 More

The Digicel Tonga CEO, Anthony Seuseu, presented to the Minister for Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment, Climate Change and Communications (MEIDECC), Hon. Poasi Tei, Digicel’s free data mobile sponsorship package to support the Government’s repatriation program.

“This takes our total Covid-19 relief package to the people of Tonga to almost TOP $500,000 since April. We have offered support to the Government and the people of Tonga by sponsoring various initiatives including: the cost for the public to access government and health websites; Covid-19 mobile SMS news updates; free mobile data and entertainment with MyDigicel, D’music and PlayGo apps, and recently free hosting for the Ministry of Education’s online learning for students and teachers during the nationwide school at home trial. The value of that support was TOP$144,918,” said Seuseu.

“Now, as the Government has decided to reopen its border for the repatriation of about 7000 Tongans, we’re very pleased that the Hon. Prime Minister, Rev. Dr. Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa, endorsed our sponsorship and to continue supporting the Government, particularly through the Emergency Telco Cluster as part of the National Emergency management Committee, MEIDECC and the Ministry of Health, to ensure that those Tongans who are repatriated will stay connected with their family and friends during the 14-day quarantine period,” he added.

All front liners and support staff involved during the repatriation program will also benefit from this communications sponsorship package.

The Minister for MEIDECC, Hon. Poasi Tei, thanked Digicel for its kind and timely support especially to connect repatriates, who have been away from their families long enough and now for another 2 weeks period, with their families.

“We’re glad to be partnering with Digicel to provide connectivity for our people,” said Paula Ma’u, CEO for MEIDECC.

Digicel’s sponsorship package includes free mobile sims with data, premium subscription to D’music and PlayGo smartphone apps, and additional free credit. A special customer service line is available for support as well.