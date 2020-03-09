Digicel Tonga celebrates International Women’s Day

There were special female guest appearances made by the New Zealand’s High Commissioner to Tonga, Tiffany Babington and one of Tonga’s accomplished local entrepreneur, Mrs. Liz Sullivan, to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The women in business were delighted to slip away from the busy Monday morning run to be encouraged by each other’s presence, but also find inspiration from Babington and Sullivan.

“We’re proud of our women and we celebrate them,” said Anthony Seuseu, CEO for Digicel Tonga, who took time to congratulate the women in team Tonga while attending a corporate meeting in Fiji. “Sixty percent of our staff are women and half of the senior management team are also women,” he added.

Taufa Fusitu’a, winner of the Digicel Tonga International Women’s Day Best Dressed Staff Award 2020, said, “I thank Digicel Tonga for the award I received today. I feel very honoured, thank you.”

The speakers encouraged the women in business to tap into their strengths, which makes them unique to take on the challenges life throws at them, whether being a mother or a career professional.

“You’re strong and educated, and you’ve got the power,” said Babington. “Set clear boundaries now, have life balance,” she added.

“It’s important that you surround yourself with positive people not just at your workplace but also at home,” said Sullivan, who also encouraged the women to be focused on their goal in life and work directly at it instead of going ‘around the mulberry bush’. “Be proud, be strong and walk tall”, she added.

“Each for equal means there is no discrimination at work and that is our experience here at Digicel Tonga,” said Jennifer Penisoni, Administration and Finance Manager.

Babington congratulated Digicel Tonga for embracing the theme for this year, ‘Each for Equal’, and to see that a majority of its staff are female.

Each of the women who attended were delighted to receive a gift bag and applauded the special song performance delivered by one of its male staff before they shared more laughter over scrumptious cupcakes, fruits and a special purple-chocolate cake to commemorate the event.

Digicel Tonga continues to celebrate its women who play a vital role in its business development and success.

Photo supplied