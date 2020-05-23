Digicel Tonga partners with NRL to launch its Primary School Health & Wellbeing TV Lessons

Attending the launch were the co-sponsors of the NRL Tonga Primary School TV programs; the New Zealand High Commissioner to Tonga, Tiffany Babington; Australian High Commissioner to Tonga, Adrian Morrison and the Chairman of the Mai-e-5 Board, Minoru Nishi.

Representatives from the Tonga Health Promotion Foundation and the Ministry of Health were also present.

As part of its community initiatives, the NRL Tonga together with the Mai-e-5 local health body produced 10 short videos for the Health and Wellbeing primary school TV lesson programs to support healthy living in Tonga. Each video demonstrates and teaches themes such as healthy eating to staying fit through exercise suitable for young children. The new TV lessons complements the teachers health & wellbeing resource booklet that produced by the NRL Tonga in 2019.

“Digicel is really the vehicle for us in terms of delivering the health and wellbeing to our children who are the future of our country. We couldn’t have done without Digicel’s support,” said Minoru Nishi, Chairman of the Mai-e-5, as he thanked Digicel.

Digicel Tonga CEO, Anthony Seuseu, said, “From its foundation, Digicel has always been giving back to the community. It’s our honour and privilege to support the [NRL Tonga] program in some small way through our free-to-air TV channels, communications and social media which will have a positive impact on the community.

“With the experience we have from the Coronavirus pandemic, It’s now more than ever that we need to invest on our health and wellbeing,” Anthony said. He also said that Digicel Tonga will be launching its own health & wellbeing program for its staff in the month of June. Mr. Nishi of the Nishi Trading Company Limited also donated 10 water melons to support Digicel’s health & wellbeing for staff initiative.

The NRL Tonga manager, Tavake Fangupo, thanked Digicel for the support to air the TV programs on Digicel PlayTV.

Digicel will air the TV programs on its free-to-air Digicel PlayTV Channel 1 at 8.00pm Mondays to Fridays. The first health and wellbeing lesson was televised on Friday night.

Photo supplied