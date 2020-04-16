Digicel Tonga supports front liners

Digicel team led by the Chief Executive, Anthony Seuseu presented the team with recharge cards and Umbrellas to assist in their visitations enabling the team to stay connected during this time.

This support to our front liners is essential as they gone beyond the call of duty to assist the public in minimizing risks around Coronavirus.

In addition to this, the team at Digicel are ensuring that their services are continued during this lock down period as connectivity for customers are a priority to allow them staying in touch with family and friends.