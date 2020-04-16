 

Digicel Tonga supports front liners

BY: Loop Pacific
14:09, April 16, 2020
Digicel Tonga supports the front liners in the fight against Coronavirus and acknowledges their efforts in the meeting with key Dr Joseph Takai, Dr Ana Mahe and Dr Anaseini Ngauamo from Tonga’s Public Health who have been instrumental in the last couple o

Digicel team led by the Chief Executive, Anthony Seuseu presented the team with recharge cards and Umbrellas to assist in their visitations enabling the team to stay connected during this time. 

This support to our front liners is essential as they gone beyond the call of duty to assist the public in minimizing risks around Coronavirus. 

In addition to this, the team at Digicel are ensuring that their services are continued during this lock down period as connectivity for customers are a priority to allow them staying in touch with family and friends. 

     

Press Release
Digicel Tonga
Tonga Public Hospital
COVID-19
