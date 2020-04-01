 

Digicel Tonga, your data network has changed its network name to “Digicel – Stay Safe”

16:27, April 1, 2020
The name change reinforces the Government’s efforts in helping the Kingdom battle Covid-19 and also reminds customers to stay safe in these challenging times.

All Digicel mobile phones in Tonga are programmed to show this change but there are some that may not depending on the model of Smartphone.

The safety of our customers and staff is of paramount importance. Not only have we changed our network name to “Digicel – Stay Safe”, we have also given free access to the below sites for all Digicel Customers:

·        http://www.gov.to/category/public-notice/ - Tonga Government Website

·        http://www.health.gov.to/ - Ministry of Health

·        https://www.who.int/ - WHO

   

