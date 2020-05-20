 

Drought conditions in Tonga islands

The Tonga Meteorological Services is urging residents on Niuafo’ou to ration water now and collect as much rainfall as possible due to very dry conditions on the island.

The island did not receive the expected rain during the wet season and Tonga Met Services has issued a drought warning.

Rainfall in Niuafo’ou in the past six months have been below average.

According to Tonga Met Services, these conditions are expected to continue until at least July.

A drought alert has been issued for Niautoputapu, Vava’u and Ha’apai.

The Tonga Met Services said rainfall has been somewhat chaotic fluctuating between below average and above average in the past three months.

Residents on the islands of Niautoputapu, Vava’u and Ha’apai are being encouraged to conserve water.

   

Photo file Caption: Falehau Village in Niuatoputapu  

