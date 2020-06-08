E-coli bacteria discovered in water in Tongatapu

The discovery was made during the survey that was completed last week.

Research shows that some E-coli can cause illnesses such as watery diarrhoea or dysentery through contaminated water or food.

National Project Coordinator, Silia Ledger said they decided to run bacteriological testing of the water from some houses while doing the survey.

“We did not expect the water tests would find E-coli present,” she said.

The water testing was done as part of a recent survey of 302 out of 440 households in six communities to assess the water status in these communities by looking at their sanitation systems and its impact on the environment.

The survey was completed by the Ministry of Natural Resources Integration Water and Coastal Management Project in Ha’atafu, Kanokupolu, ‘Ahau, Kolovai, Ha’avakatolo, and Fo’ui .

The tests confirm that pollution is occurring in the area, however Silia said they needed to plan a thorough water quality testing in the district to confirm the initial results.

The survey found that the main land based pollutants were coming from toilets and waste water through the communities’ washing and bathing activities.