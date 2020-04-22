Entura supports Tonga with renewable energy strategy

Over a number of years, the Tasmania headquartered Entura has successfully delivered a range of renewable energy projects across remote islands including the Cook Islands, Marshall Islands, Solomon Islands, Samoa, and the Federated States of Micronesia.

Commenting on the project, Entura’s Managing Director, Tammy Chu said they are grateful to be working with pacific kingdom.

“Enabling safe and sustainable renewable power developments that make a positive and enduring contribution to communities is very important to us, and we are always pleased to bring our expertise to assist our Pacific neighbours with their renewable energy journeys.”

Meanwhile in Tonga,the firm’s consultants are helping the kingdom with the roll-out of a renewable energy strategy.

“The most critical stage of delivery is now underway, and we are pleased to be working with experienced partners including Entura to ensure that this can be done on time, and with a high-quality outcome,” said Seti Chen, the CEO of Tonga Power.

The Government of Tonga has a renewable energy target of 50% by 2020 and 70% by 2030. To date, fourteen projects have been completed, and nine projects are currently being delivered under the Tonga Renewable Energy Project (TREP) due to be completed before the end of 2020.

The TREP project will provide storage and grid stability on the main island of Tongatapu, allowing installation of more than 10 MW of new private investment in renewable generation to help achieve the 50% target.

On the outer islands, TREP will provide new storage and renewable generation on 7 islands, including 5 new mini-grids for islands that do not currently have a power station or reliable power supply.

Entura also supported Tonga through the procurement of these projects, with the final tender recently closing, and has now been asked to continue its work in the delivery phase.

The specialist-consulting firm, which has around 250 employees operating from Cambridge and Melbourne, will review contractors’ designs, witness testing, and monitor and supervise work on site as the TREP projects are constructed.