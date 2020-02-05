Fanga'uta Bridge Project Community Consultations begins today

A public notice has been issued inviting all those who are interested to be part of the discussions, to attend and give their views to the consultation team.

The bridge is planned to be constructed from Umusi to Folaha, crossing the Fanga'uta Lagoon.

The Department of Environment aims to sustain the lagoon and restore its environment to what it used to be.

Consultations will continue tomorrow till Tuesday next week and community members and their leaders have been advised to attend the consultations as follows:

Wednesday - February 5, 2020 at Folaha Village Hall from 8.30pm

Thursday - February 6, 2020 at Houmakelikau FWC Hall from 7pm

Friday - February 7, 2020 at Longoteme Catholic Hall from 8pm