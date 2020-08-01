First responder agencies discuss Tonga’s Strategic Roadmap for Emergency Management

The meeting was jointly organised by the National Emergency Management Office (NEMO) and the Pacific Community’s Pacific Islands Emergency Management Alliance (PIEMA).

Director of NEMO Mafua Maka said, “SREM was developed by members of the Tonga PIEMA which include NEMO, Tonga Police, Tonga Fire and Emergency Services and His Majesty’s Armed Forces in October 2019. Tonga’s Roadmap for Emergency Management was developed with the support from PIEMA project.”

He said that the PIEMA Project aims to build safer communities through excellence in emergency management, with a focus on strengthening the foundations of trust, leadership and teamwork.

According to Mr Maka, the roadmap supports the “implementation of the Tonga Strategic Development Framework 2015-2025 and progress toward the PIEMA Goal of Excellence in Emergency Management for Safer Pacific Communities.”

Tonga’s SREM is anticipated to enhance dialogue, communication and shared commitment across the sector as well as facilitate coordinated planning and monitoring of progress.

It is also expected to support coordinated action towards a more effective sector.

The finalisation of Tonga’s SREM will be based on the outcome of Friday’s meeting.

Photo supplied Caption: Senior management teams from Tonga’s first responder agencies at their meeting