Five candidates to contest Tonga by-election

At the close of registration Wednesday, the Electoral Commission confirmed the following candidates:

Soane Lutoviko Hamala :Kolonga, Tongatapu ‘Anitelu Tahatolu Ma’u :Kolonga, Tongatapu Malia Peata Sioko Noa :Kolonga, Tongatapu Keleni Nesi Filikitonga :Kolonga, Tongatapu ‘Aisea Tikoipau :Kolonga, Tongatapu

The by-election will be held on Thursday, 9 July 2020 at the following polling places

Kolonga, Tongatapu : FWC Hall, Kolonga Pangai, Ha’apai : Governor’s Office Neiafu, Vava’u : Governor’s Office ‘Eua : Office of the Government Representative Niuatoputapu : Office of the Government Representative Niuafo’ou : Office of the Government Representative

The Electoral Commission is preparing for the by-election.