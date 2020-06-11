Five candidates to contest Tonga by-election

At the close of registration Wednesday, the Electoral Commission confirmed the following candidates:
- Soane Lutoviko Hamala :Kolonga, Tongatapu
- ‘Anitelu Tahatolu Ma’u :Kolonga, Tongatapu
- Malia Peata Sioko Noa :Kolonga, Tongatapu
- Keleni Nesi Filikitonga :Kolonga, Tongatapu
- ‘Aisea Tikoipau :Kolonga, Tongatapu
The by-election will be held on Thursday, 9 July 2020 at the following polling places
- Kolonga, Tongatapu : FWC Hall, Kolonga
- Pangai, Ha’apai : Governor’s Office
- Neiafu, Vava’u : Governor’s Office
- ‘Eua : Office of the Government Representative
- Niuatoputapu : Office of the Government Representative
- Niuafo’ou : Office of the Government Representative
The Electoral Commission is preparing for the by-election.
