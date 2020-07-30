Former soldier who endured personal tragedy sets up trust to help people in Tonga

Badly injured twice whilst serving in the military in Afghanistan, losing his best friend in an IED explosion on that tour of duty, life has definitely dealt him some heavy blows.

But the greatest of all was the death of his beloved mother Akanesi on his wedding day.

Whilst others would have let that grief defeat them, Frazer decided to follow the lead of his community-minded mother and devote his time to helping others.

He set up the Akanesi Mataitonga Trust and started helping people in his homeland of Tonga and other Pacific nations – sending over container loads of aid, sponsoring children’s education and even sending over hospital beds and equipment during this pandemic.

ASB and Seven Sharp surprised him with $10,000(US$6,668) to help him continue his great work......