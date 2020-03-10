Former Tongan PM found guilty of 3 charges

Matangi Tonga reports the trial ended in the Supreme Court on Monday afternoon.

The passport offences occurred in 2015.

Lord Chief Justice Whitten will sentence Tu'i'vakano in April on three counts of making a false statement for the purpose of obtaining a passport, perjury and possession of ammunition without a licence.

Tu'i'vakano will also be sentenced on a fourth count of possession of a gun without a licence, which he had already pled guilty to last week.

The Crown had previously dropped six charges of bribery and money laundering in relation to the issuance of passports to Chinese nationals.

The current Noble MP was granted bail but is prohibited from leaving Tonga.