 

Former Tongan PM found guilty of 3 charges

BY: Loop Pacific
08:51, March 10, 2020
9 reads

Former Tongan Prime Minister Lord Tu'ivakano has been found guilty of three charges, including making a false statement for the purpose of obtaining a passport and perjury.

Matangi Tonga reports the trial ended in the Supreme Court on Monday afternoon.

The passport offences occurred in 2015.

Lord Chief Justice Whitten will sentence Tu'i'vakano in April on three counts of making a false statement for the purpose of obtaining a passport, perjury and possession of ammunition without a licence.

Tu'i'vakano will also be sentenced on a fourth count of possession of a gun without a licence, which he had already pled guilty to last week.

The Crown had previously dropped six charges of bribery and money laundering in relation to the issuance of passports to Chinese nationals.

The current Noble MP was granted bail but is prohibited from leaving Tonga.

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Lord Tu'ivakano
Former Tonga PM
  • 9 reads