Four in custody in Tonga Police crackdown on illicit drugs

Last weekend, officers from the Police Drug Enforcement Taskforce arrested a 28-year-old man from Kolofo’ou, who was involved in an accident at Pelehake.

During the arrest they seized 0.50 grams of cannabis and drug utensil.

On Monday, Drug Enforcement Taskforce arrested two men aged 40 and 31 from Pili and Ma’ufanga at a house in Ma’ufanga.

A 32-year-old woman of Hala’ovave was also apprehended during a search.

Officers seized five packs of methamphetamine (1.77 grams), $1,332.00 pa’anga in cash and drug utensils.

All four accused have been charged accordingly and will appear in court at a later date.

A/Deputy Commissioner Tevita Vailea said the arrests show that those who are seeking to profit from the harm these drugs cause can continue to expect to be targeted by Police.

“Drugs have no place in our community; they destroy the lives of the users, harming our children and our communities. We hope these arrests will bring some reassurance to the community.”

Vailea has urged anyone who has information on drug dealing in the communities to contact Police.

