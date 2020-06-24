Hihifo water lens reservoir cleared of E-Coli

The tests found E-Coli in the water supplies at three out of six random households in the district.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources carried out further tests last week and confirmed that no E-Coli was found.

According to the water testing results report, five water samples were taken from water supplies at Ha’avakatolo and Hihifo 2 (open wells), from taps near pumps at Fo’ui 1 and Fo’ui 2, and one from the Hihifo combined reservoir, which distributes water to the rest of the Hihifo villages.