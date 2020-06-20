Hundreds commemorate 'humble' teen Solomone Taufeulungaki after stabbing in Melbourne

Members of the boy's family held a vigil and prayers at the site he was killed, leaving flowers to commemorate him.

They have repeatedly called for peace and forgiveness.

The teen's friend, Veni Atonio, led the group in a prayer.

"We have to have love," he said.

He described their friend, who they knew as Solo, as "a humble man".

ABC News reports the captain of the teenager's school, Poasa Telepe, urged the crowd not to seek revenge for Solo's death.

"These gangs need to stop. This fighting needs to stop," he said.

Groups of classmates performed a traditional Tongan dance and sang hymns as they walked from Victoria University Secondary College to the site of the violence, under tall gum trees.

Solo's schoolmates performed cultural dances in their school uniforms and traditional dress.

Elders from Melbourne's Pasifika community then held a vigil to bless the site where Solomone was killed.

They released dozens of white balloons, sang traditional songs and reinforced calls for unity and forgiveness.

The teenager died after a brawl with up to 10 people near the Brimbank Shopping Centre in Deer Park in Melbourne's west.

Six boys aged between 13 and 16 faced a children's court charged with violent disorder and affray.

Police have increased patrols across Melbourne's west, and say they are monitoring social media amid fears of a revenge attack among different gangs.

Dozens of police, including mounted officers, were at the scene of the vigil.

Photo: ABC News Caption: Schoolfriends performed the Tongan Sipi Tau in Solomone Taufeulungaki's memory.