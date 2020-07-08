Japan to provide medical equipment to strengthen Tonga’s medical system and response to COVID-19

The assistance aims to strengthen both Tonga’s countermeasures against COVID-19, and basic medical system in order to tackle various diseases, including non-communicable diseases (NCD), through the provision of high quality medical equipment made in Japan.

Medical equipment such as Thermography will be provided by this assistance which will be deployed to the Vaiola Hospital and community health centres in the outer islands.

Mr. Ishii Tetsuya, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Tonga and Honourable Dr. ‘Amelia Tu’ipulotu, Minister of Health signed on the Exchange of Notes for Japan’s grant, “Economic and Social Development Plan”, or known as Non-Project Grant Assistance (NPGA), for provision of Japanese medical equipment on Monday.

Ambassador Ishii pointed out that the current situation caused by COVID-19 still shows indications of a “crisis of human security”, and also expressed his sincere respect for the Government of Tonga’s efforts to tackle the pandemic which has kept the country COVID-19 free. Looking back on the long history of Japan’s contribution to establishing a firm basis for the health and medical system in Tonga as well as both countries’ 50 years diplomatic relations since 1970, Mr. Ishii emphasized this assistance will open a brighter new page together in the next fifty years of friendship.

Dr. ‘Amelia Tu’ipulotu commended the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, and expressed her appreciation to the Government and the people of Japan.

She related that the medical equipment will be important for the strategic planning laid out by the Government of Tonga.

Japan will continue to lead international commitment to support the countries which require the enhancement of medical systems to overcome difficulties caused by COVID-19.

Tonga remains coronavirus-free.

Photo supplied