King Tupou VI commissions TAL’s New Air Traffic Control Tower

The event Friday marked the completion of TAL’s eight-year engagement in implementing the Tonga Aviation Investment Project (TAIP), initiated to improve the safety and oversight of international air transport infrastructure for Fua’amotu as well as Lupepau’u International Airport in Vava’u.

Liaison Officer of the World Bank (Tonga), Natalia Palu Latu said the World Bank Board of Directors approved USD$27.21M in 2012 for the implementation of TAIP as part of the Pacific Aviation Investment Program (PAIP), a regional aviation program which included other countries. A Pacific Regional Investment Facility (PRIF) grant of US$1.32 million was also provided.

“PAIP’s main focus was on infrastructure investment, aviation sector reform and strengthening the operations and management of regional airports of which Tonga was a part of through TAIP. Given their capacity, TAL were also given the unique role of housing the Technical and Fiduciary Services Unit (TFSU) which supported all participating countries in the implementation of PAIP.”

TFSU provided project management and planning, fiduciary and procurement support to all participating countries, which is an example of how critical their role was. In early 2016, an additional USD$6.5 million were provided by IDA mainly to finance additional investments in airport operations and security compliance, beyond those identified in the original project design, and also to cover a shortfall due to cost overruns.

The new 15-level Air Traffic Control Tower is 26 meters high and now the tallest building in Tonga, (more than twice the height of any building built in Tonga).

Prime Minister Dr. Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa acknowledged Sir Frederick Snow & Partners of the United Kingdom for designing and supervising the construction of the tower for $859,000 Pa’anga and Fletcher Construction from New Zealand for constructing the tower at a cost of $6,948,000 Pa’anga with a 25-strong, largely local team.

In order to meet the costs, Mr Tu’i’onetoa said the World Bank contributed $685,500 Pa’anga in grants and $6,717,900 Pa’anga through a highly concessional loan, while TAL contributed $403,600 Pa’anga.

“We are committed to using the latest technology to safely and efficiently manage aircrafts operating throughout Tonga and also in the airspace given to us by ICAO to look after.”

He also thanked the World Bank and relevant stakeholders for the collaboration and successful completion of the air traffic control tower amongst other investments under TAIP.

The project was completed in December 2019 last year.

