 

Lukesi Latu wins $1000 cash in Digicel promotion

BY: Loop Pacific
17:11, January 25, 2020
14 reads

Digicel Tonga announced its Week 2 winner of its Back to School Top up and Opt in to win promotion , Friday 24 January 2020.

Lukesi Latu of Houmakelikao won $1000 cash.

A Digicel customer for years, Latu, 18, is excited about his reward.

He expressed his appreciation to Digicel Tonga for looking after its customers through its promotion.

The cash prize will help Latu and his family in 2020.

Digicel continues to reward its customers every week until 29 February.

The Top up and Opt in to win promotion is giving away a shared prize of $8000.

For more information, visit www.digicelgroup.com

 

Photo supplied Caption: Presenting the cash prize to Lukesi Latu is Lionel Tu’inukuafe, Technical Manager, Digicel Tonga Ltd

 

     

Tags: 
Digicel Tonga
Lukesi Latu
Back to School Top up and Opt in to win promotion
  • 14 reads