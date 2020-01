Makaha‘a Island is an island located in Tongatapu and the estimated terrain elevation above sea level is -9999 metres.

Coconut and coastal plants planted a year by the Environment Mangroves and Terrestrial team are now growing.

Members from both departments went to the Island to inspect the plants.

Team leader Hoifua Aholahi said this is encouraging as the team works on using the project as a trial to help manage sand erosion.