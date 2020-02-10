Males dominate measles cases in Tonga

Out of the 656 confirmed and suspected cases of measles since October of last year, males recorded 452.

The latest report issued by the Ministry of Health, confirms that 78 of the cases have been laboratory confirmed.

The most recent cases were recorded in Tongatapu, where the two suspects were females aged 15 and 24 years.

The ministry further stated that from between October to Christmas of last year, there were 20 measles-related hospitalizations and all cases recovered completely and were discharged.

However, no deaths have been reported till date.

The Ministry has also confirmed they have planned activities lined up to avoid the rise in measles cases and one of them, will be conducting vaccination efforts targeting priority groups to cover 6 months to 24-year-old