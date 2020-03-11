Matalave Ita wins the Download MyDigicel app & Win Promotion Samsung Smart Phone

Ita, 26 from Fatumu Tongatapu, was surprised and happy to have won the brand new Samsung Galaxy S9 smart phone a week ago.

“I did not expect to win this prize. I’ve never won a prize from Digicel but this is my very first time to do so. I’m very happy with this gift from Digicel because it will help me to stay connected better with my family and friends especially when I’m overseas during the seasonal fruit picking program,” he said.

Ita said he had heard about the MyDigicel app but never quite understood what it was or used for.

He finally downloaded the app because he had heard of it many times from Digicel Tonga’s cash calls promotion currently running on radio.

“I thank Digicel for this gift and for looking after its customers. I will always use Digicel’s services,” he added.

The promotion, which was for all customers that downloaded, installed MyDigicel App and registered to login in, ended on 29 February.

Photo supplied Digicel Tonga Caption: Matalave Ita with his prize