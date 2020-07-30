New classrooms for Tonga’s ‘Apifo’ou College under TC Gita rehabilitation project

The rooms housed in two buildings were commissioned by Prime Minister, Rev. Dr. Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa Wednesday.

The classroom buildings were funded by the World Bank and the Australian Government under the Pacific Resilience Program (PREP) under the Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment, Climate Change and Communications (MEIDECC).

‘Apifo’ou College Principal, Fr. ‘Ekuasi Manu said, words cannot express their deep gratitude towards the World Bank, Government of Australia and the Government of Tonga for their assistance.

He said, “Blessed are the generous, those who do acts of charity, they shall receive blessings in packages” and “Blessed are the receivers and patience.” It is this patience that “have cemented a very resilient and robust spirit among the staff and students.”

Fr. Manu said the new classrooms, ‘put students in a cleaner stable environment that would naturally elevate the aptitude and motivation to study,” which is “the most noble atmosphere that you have given ‘Apifo’ou.”

According to the Principal, the students have been attending classes in tents since Tropical Cyclone Gita caused extensive damage to their classrooms in February 2018.

The new classroom buildings were constructed by local contractor, Ca’bella Pacific Construction (Tonga) Limited.

The total value for the construction is TOP 1,298,775.00.

