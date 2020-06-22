New cremation legislation proposed in Tonga

Dr Saia Piukala, the Vava’u No.14 People’s representative, made the proposal during the announcing of passed $589.6 million pa‘anga National Budget for 2020-21 by the Tonga Legislative Assembly.

Most cemeteries in Tonga are located on the coastline for the convenience of getting sand to bury the dead.

Dr Piukala raised the issue of sea level rise and the need to move cemeteries further inland.

They’re having problems securing new land for cemeteries, and are still in need of a huge amount of sand for burials, so cremation appears to be the way for the future.

Minister of Lands, Lord Ma‘afu, said there is legislation about cremation but regulations are needed for it. In addition, authorities are also looking at burials at sea.