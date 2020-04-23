New whale-shaped vessel unveiled in Tonga

The vessel is the latest creation from master craftsman Sitiveni Fehoko.

"This was my dream to make a vessel shaped as a whale for tourists to go whale watching on in Tonga, and whale watching companies or families, or companies can rent for cruises," he said.

Mr. Fehoko said the 41-ft vessel is a work he collaborated with his brother over the past five months.

He designed the vessel with inspiration from the humpback whale.

Originating from Ha’ano in Ha’apai, Mr. Fehoko runs Art of Tonga at Popua, producing and selling traditional carvings such as war clubs and pendants. He learned the trade from his father.

His family are descendants of carpenters and carvers.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic,he is forging ahead launching his vessel during a challenging time.

“One of my traits is that nothing can stop me if my mind sets to it and with what is happening now, that is part of life.”

The vessel can take 10-15 people and is available to rent by tourist operators for whale watching or families.