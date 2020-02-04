Nine people arrested in on-going drugs operation in Tonga

Methamphetamine, cannabis and drug utensils were seized during the raids at six different locations in the last week.

The raids are part of on-going police operations in the kingdom.

A/Deputy Commissioner Tevita Vailea says Police are committed to disrupt and detect the supply of drugs and hold those responsible to account.

On Wednesday, 29 January 2020 the Taskforce arrested a 39-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman from a residence in Popua and seized 0.93 grams of cannabis and drugs utensils.

Police have charged the 39-year-old man with possession of illicit drugs while the 24-year-old woman has been charged with interference with police investigation.

On Friday, Taskforce arrested a 46-year-old man from a bush allotment at Fatai with 0.32 grams of methamphetamine and 128.69 grams of Cannabis.

On Saturday, a 29-year-old man from Tu’atakilangi and a 30-year-old man from Ha’ateiho were arrested from a residence at Tu’atakilangi with 15 packs of cannabis (13.99 grams).

This was followed by the arrest of a 34-year-old man from Haveluloto with 7 packs of methamphetamine (2.72 grams) and cash.

Early Monday morning, Police targeted drug dealers, who sell drugs from their vehicles and arrested three men from two different vehicles and seized 0.75 grams of methamphetamine and 0.43 grams of cannabis with drug utensils.

All nine accused have been charged accordingly and are in police custody to appear at the Magistrate Court at a later date.