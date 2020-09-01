Noble MP regains seat in Tonga

Lord Fusitu'a was re-elected as the Niuas' Noble Representative this week.

Last month the noble's seat for the Niuas was declared vacant because of the extended absence of Fusitu'a due to ill-health.

The seat is one of nine set aside and voted for by 33 hereditary nobles.

However as nobles could only vote in constituencies where their estates are attached there were usually a maximum of four votes cast by local nobility in the Niuas.

Candidates eligible for this week's by-election included, Prince Kalaniuvalu Fotofili, Lord Ma'atu, Lord Tangipā and Lord Fusitu'a.

Fusitu'a said he was extremely humbled and thankful to his fellow Niua nobles for placing their faith and trust in him to complete his term.

He paid particular tribute to Prince Kalaniuvalu Fotofili for his loyalty.

He said he looked forward to getting back to work, specifically in areas of anti-corruption and human rights and promoting the infrastructure needs of the Niuas.

The noble said he would definitely be returning to the House in person.

Fusitu'a also made reference to six government bills that were defeated in the House last year, thanking God for "saving Tonga as he did" and for "uniting the north" for the by-election.

It is the fourth time Fusitu'a has been elected to represent the Niuas.