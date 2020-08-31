NZ Defence Adviser takes up appointment in Tonga

Defence Minister Ron Mark announced in June this year New Zealand is deepening its defence relationships in the Pacific through establishing a resident Defence Adviser in the Kingdom of Tonga.

“New Zealand has a longstanding defence relationship with Tonga, dating back to World War I, when Tongan citizens served in the Māori and Regular Battalions in the New Zealand Army,” said Minister Mark.

A statement said Lt Col Bowden enlisted in the New Zealand Army in 1996 and underwent officer training at the Officer Cadet School Waiouru, New Zealand. He graduated into the Royal New Zealand Army Logistics Regiment (RNZALR) and subsequently completed Australian Army Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) course in Australia.

Lt Col Bowden has held a range of appointments within the New Zealand Army.

His operational deployments have included East Timor, Afghanistan, Japan leading the NZ Defence Force Team sent to support rescue and recovery operations following the Japanese Tsunami, and the United Arab Emirates.

Lt Col Bowden completed the United States Marine Corp Command and Staff College.

Lt Col Bowden is married to Amanda, with three children.

He is a keen boating enthusiast and fisherman and enjoys a range of sports and other activities.

Photo supplied NZ High Commission in Tonga/Facebook