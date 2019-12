According to authorities, 90% of the cases are from Tongatapu, the main island.

Cases generally have been mild with 12 hospital admissions since the start of the outbreak, there have been no deaths reported.

During the past week as of 15 December there have been 14 new cases; 10 from Tongatapu and 4 from Vava'u.

Mass vaccination campaign targeting 10-24 year old individuals not immunized in the school programme began on 17 December.