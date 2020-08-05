Pacific journalist reunites with family in Tonga after over 4-months in self-isolation

During that period, Tora was quarantined and self-isolated several times in two countries.

Tora left Nuku’alofa in March for a workshop in Samoa.

While in Apia, news broke of the coronavirus global pandemic.

In the Pacific, countries began shutting down their borders leaving the return trip for Tora and other Pacific journalists in limbo.

“I was stuck in Samoa and Fiji for 4 months. I left Tonga on 14 March for a weeklong meeting at the SPREP office in Apia,” Tora said.

“But was stuck there until 25 March 25 after Samoa locked down its borders on 19 March. A group of around 80 made the charter flight across to Nadi on 25 March and we were told to stay in self isolation for 14 days.”

Tora was sponsored by SPREP and UNDP and he was able to pay a room to have self-isolate in.

“I stayed in Samabula, close to home. I could not stay at our family house as my parents are old and did not want to risk their lives as such. The self-isolation was a challenge as we were not able to go anywhere or get out of the places where we stayed.”

At that time, it dragged on to 28 days after the government announced all isolation must be done over that period following new cases recorded in Fiji.

“Tonga also followed Samoa and Fiji and shut down its borders, which meant that I was going to be stuck in Fiji for some time.”

“Luckily I was close to my families and friends in Suva so after the 28 days I was able to visit some of them,” he said.

Despite being in isolation in another country, Tora continued working.

“I carried on working throughout the self-isolation and my stay in Fiji - thanks to the internet.”

“I was advised by the Tongan Government, who I work for as a contracted communications officer, that those wanting to return to Tonga can register through the online registry. I did that and was advised later on when the Government of Tonga decided to have the first repatriation flight from Fiji that I was on the list of passengers being repatriated to Nuku'alofa.”

The former Fiji Times and Nuku’alofa Times journalist said Tonga had prepared well for the repatriation flight and all 57 passengers that were on the flight from Fiji had 14 days quarantine at the Tanoa Hotel facility in Nuku’alofa and then 7 days again at home.

“Tonga demanded that we had swab tests done in Fiji 3 days before we left for Tonga. And we went through 2 more of the swab tests in Tonga after that.”

“Thankful to the Tongan government for bringing me across with everyone else and also to all frontliners here who made sure that were safe throughout our quarantine period,” he said.

While in quarantine in Fiji, Tora also completed a 25-day push up challenge in support of raising awareness about mental health issues. His quarantine and self-isolation journey was also documented on social media.

Tora is now comfortably back home with his family and his colleagues in the Environment Department where he is the Communications Officer.