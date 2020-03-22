Parent tested positive for COVID-19 after attending Tongan fiafia night at Auckland school

The dad returned to Auckland from Europe and on March 12 he attended the Tongan Fiafia event at the school that night for about an hour, Principal Greg Watson’s letter said.

Kaniva News reports hundreds of Tongan students enrolled with the school.

Watson assured all parents guidance is being followed and advised them to visit the government website covid19.govt.nz for information about symptoms of the virus.

“We have sought the urgent advice of the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health,” the email reads.

“Health authorities are contacting the few people who are considered close contacts. We have received initial advice from the Auckland Regional Public Service that most people who attended the event, and the wider school community, will not have been exposed to the person and therefore are not at risk.”

“I’m sorry to be giving you this news,” Watson wrote. “Our Roskill spirit of manaakitanga – upholding the dignity of all – will be our guide at this difficult time.”

Meanwhile Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the alert level was staying at 2 as there was still no evidence of community outbreak, though two possible cases were still being investigated.