Passenger refused entry into Tonga amid coronavirus fears

The passenger has reportedly failed to show a health declaration card to health authorities upon arrival at the airport Wednesday night.

“The passenger originated from Belgium transiting through Hong Kong to NZ and from there to Tonga with no self-quarantine taken as clearly stated in the Advisory, or provision of any medical clearance,” Dr ‘Ofa Sanft Tukia from Vaiola hospital told Kaniva News.

The Government of Tonga introduced travel restrictions earlier this month to prevent coronavirus Covid-19 from reaching the country.

“His Majesty’s Government has issued a travel advisory requiring the need for self-quarantine for all foreign travellers originating from or transiting through China and may be denied entry into Tonga, with the exception of Tongans. The Tongan nationals who qualify under this will need to undergo quarantine with the Ministry of Health.”

New Zealand will block travelers who have been through mainland China in a bid to stop the deadly coronavirus reaching our shores, NZHerald reported.

“It is placing temporary entry restrictions into New Zealand on all foreign nationals travelling from, or transiting through, mainland China to assist with the containment of the novel coronavirus and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands from the disease.”

