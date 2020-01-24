Police appeal for information over killing of Tongan mum in Mangere

Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers says the investigation so far indicates the wider community is not at risk.

“We believe the Calthorp Close property has been specifically targeted because of people known to frequent the address."

A team of detectives has been working on Operation Truro with community-based police staff.

Today, members of the Mangere Neighbourhood Policing Team helped with pamphlet drops in the area.

“We have heard from a number people in the area, but we still need any witnesses or people with information to contact us.

“There will be people in the community that know who is responsible for this violent incident and they need to do the right thing and speak up.

“I would like to acknowledge the Favona and wider Mangere communities’ for their on-going assistance in our investigation," says Mr Vickers.

“There has been an increased police presence in the area since last week and police have been liaising with members of the community to discuss any concerns they may have.”