Popular DaVinci Kids and Zee Cinema channels now on Digicel Play TV

Digicel Tonga CEO, Anthony Seuseu, said; “We’re delighted to be able to secure the two channels for our viewers experience. Da Vinci Kids is designed to help give your child the superpowers of knowledge, creativity and curiosity – which we believe are the drivers of intellect.

“With the current situation on COVID 19, the need of the hour is to practice social distancing. While, each one of you are being a responsible citizen and being safe at your home sweet home, keeping you and your children company to keep this pandemic at bay will be Da Vinci Kids with non-stop 24 hours entertainment.”

DaVinci Kids channel has 2500 plus videos that answer the real questions kids have. With humour, imagination and meaningful educational takeaways covering, Science, Math and Technology, History and personalities, culture, life and nature and sports.

Zee Cinema is the Home of Bollywood blockbusters. It provides a masaledar treat for Digicel Play TV viewers.

“Zee Cinema show cases the best in-class Hindi Movies which have cemented it as one of the top Hindi Movie channels providing quality entertainment,” commented Anthony.

“The channel’s archives boast of more than 4200 movies from varied genres including action, comedy, romance, family entertainers, and more.”

Zee Cinema will replace Zee TV while DaVinci Kids will replace the ABC Australia channel.

For more information visit the Digicel Tonga Facebook page or www.digiceltonga.com