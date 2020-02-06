Port works scheduled for Niuas

The work will focus on repairing the loading and unloading areas as well as the docking area, and replacement of bollards and fenders at the jetties on the two islands.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ringo Fa’oliu signed a contract recently with the Managing Director of Puloka Construction, Tevita Puloka for the portworks.

A technical assessment in 2018 identified maritime safety works required in the outer island ports in Ha’apai, Vava’u, Eua and the Niuas to make the ports safe for vessels and the travelling public.

The portworks in Vava’u and Ha’apai undertaken in 2019 have been funded by the World Bank under the Transport Sector Consolidation Project.

Five Start Construction is currently working in the port in Eua Island to carry out similar works to improve maritime safety.

The portworks in Eua Island is expected to be completed in mid-July 2020 and the repairs in the Niuas are expected to be completed in mid- September 2020.

The portworks are also funded by the World Bank under the Tonga Climate Resilient Transport Project.

Photo file Loop Tonga Caption: Jetty at Niuatoputapu