Questions abound over new Tonga information office

Earlier Prime Minister Pohiva Tu'ionetoa had said the office had come about as there was a concern with national security.

RNZ Pacific's correspondent said the Tonga National Security of Information Office appeared set to try and curb the leaking of key government information.

Kalafi Moala said it would work with Tonga police and government agencies in New Zealand and Australia.

"Of course the question here is, in setting up this National Security of Information Office, what have New Zealand and Australia got to do with it.

"Details have been requested of the Prime Minister's Office but they haven't given any details. But it is really to stop the leaking and going out of information, particularly information that they deem as concerning national security."