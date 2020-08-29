 

Repatriation flight from Fiji delayed

13:29, August 29, 2020
Tonga’s National Taskforce for COVID-19 Emergency Response says a second repatriation flight from Nadi, Fiji scheduled for today has been delayed to Wednesday, 2 September due to the finalisation of logistics and coordination arrangements for the event.

The notice was issued based on an advice from the Ministry of Health.

The repatriated passengers from Fiji are required to undertake their COVID-19 testing for the results to be received negative.

Experts and consultants to assist the Ministry of Health response team and various projects currently implemented are allowed to return, provided that they meet the requirements.

In the meantime, all repatriated passengers must agree and follow the quarantine terms and conditions upon arrival in Tonga.

 

