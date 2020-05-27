Six families receive homes built under Tonga Government’s Cyclone Gita Recovery Project

The houses were constructed under the Government’s Cyclone Gita Recovery Project.

Cyclone Gita caused widespread damage and loss to homes throughout Tongatapu and ‘Eua, in February 2018.

The six families are Tevita Moala of Tatakamotonga, Sione Keti of Lavengatonga, ‘Akimoana Kaufana of Ngele’ia, Sione Fine of ‘Anana, Siaosi ‘Amanoni of Ngele’ia, and ‘Isileli Vaea of ‘Eua.

Five of the new houses are located in Tongatapu, and one in ‘Eua.

PM Tu’i’onetoa said it had only been seven months since the new Government started, yet seventeen (17) new houses had been completed.

He expressed his hope that the process for the construction of the new homes could be amended to allow for new contractors.

This would lessen the waiting time for those affected by the cyclone.

He also said that new weekly and monthly targets would be set, to encourage even more successful outcomes.

In the aftermath of Cyclone Gita in 2018, the Tonga Statistics Department conducted a survey of the damage, with the financial assistance of the World Bank.

The survey found that 8,247 homes had been affected.

Of this, 561 had been destroyed completely, 1,145 had sustained major damage, while 6,541 sustained only minor damage.

This was the fourth lot of houses to be officially completed and handed over by the Government, totaling 17 houses altogether.

The Ministry expects the house construction project to continue being on target, for the people of Tonga.

Photo supplied