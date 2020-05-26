Six people arrested with illicit drugs in Tonga

The arrests took place between Thursday 21 and Sunday 24 May 2020 from six different locations in Tongatapu, in an ongoing operation targeting drug dealers and suppliers.

A 38-year-old man from Ha’akame was arrested by the Drug Taskforce on Thursday 21 May at Ha’akame with 1.09 grams of cannabis, one revolver pistol, one live bullet and drug utensils.

Following this arrest the Drug Taskforce arrested two men at Ma’ufanga on Friday 22 May, a 31-year-old man from Ma’ufanga and a 38-year-old man from Houmakelikao, with 0.70 grams of methamphetamine and 1.69 grams.

Later, the same day the Drug Taskforce arrested a 34-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man from Tofoa with 12.06 grams of cannabis and drug utensils, and a 19-year-old man from Ha’ateiho was arrested on Sunday 24 May with 0.66 grams of cannabis.

All six accused have been charged accordingly and to appear at the Magistrate Court later.

“Drugs have no place in our community, they destroy the lives of the users, harming our children and our communities,” says A/DPC Tevita Vailea.

“We urge anyone who has concerns about drugs related activity in their neighborhood to contact police at 22784.”

