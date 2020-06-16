 

TC Harold worsened Tonga’s domestic performance

BY: Loop Pacific
14:45, June 16, 2020
Tonga’s agricultural exports of taro and cassava fell by 215.7 tonnes in April and this decline is attributed to devastation left behind by the category 4 Tropical Cyclone Harold.

According to the National Reserve Bank of Tonga, proceeds for marine exports also declined by $0.5 million over the month whilst proceeds for agricultural exports rose by $0.1 million.

Over the year to April, the volume of agricultural exports surpassed the volume of the previous year by 3902.6 tonnes reflecting a much better harvesting season.

The central bank said damages from TC Harold may cause further delays to construction projects, while lending continues to decline.

The utility sector also faced some disruptions in distribution from the cyclone.

Meanwhile, electricity benefits from the low oil prices resulting in lower electricity tariffs starting in April.

A majority of the private sector reduced their operations during April due to the national lockdown.

     

