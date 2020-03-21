Tests for two suspected cases in Tonga return negative

The TBC quoted Health Minister Dr ‘Amelia Tu’ipulotu as saying the laboratory tests showed they were not infected.

“The results were received last night by health officials after they were sent to Melbourne Australia on Tuesday night,” Dr Tu’ipulotu said.

Dr Tu’ipulotu said while Tonga had not yet had a positive case of Covid-19, the public needed to co-operate with health officials to ensure the borders were well protected with the resources available.

As Kaniva news reported earlier this week, Ministry’s CEO, Dr Siale ‘Akau’ola confirmed that three people had been quarantined at His Majesty’s Armed Forces camp at Fua’amotu.

Dr ‘Akau’ola said the three people travelled through countries listed in Tonga’s Travel Advisory Number 4 and where coronavirus had spread.

One of them was released almost immediately.

Tonga has declared a state of emergency until 17 April unless further renewed.