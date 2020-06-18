Three men arrested in Tonga for illicit drugs

The suspects were apprehended from three different locations in Tongatapu, in an ongoing operation targeting drug dealers and suppliers.

Police took into custody the three accused from Patangata and Pili.

Officers also seized 1.57 grams of methamphetamine, 8.01 grams of cannabis and drug utensils.

All three accused have been charged accordingly and to appear at the Magistrate Court later.

“Drugs have no place in our community, they destroy the lives of the users, harming our children and our communities,” said A/DPC Tevita Vailea.