 

Three men arrested in Tonga with illicit drugs

BY: Loop Pacific
13:03, July 16, 2020
The Tonga Police Drug Enforcement Taskforce arrested three men from two different locations in Tongatapu as part of an on-going Police Operation to disrupt the supply of illicit drugs to our community.

Police arrested a 46-year-old man from Kolonga and a 46-year-old man from Hala’ovave and seized 48.46 grams of methamphetamine (24 packs ready to distribute), 40.05 grams of cannabis and drug utensils on Monday.

Following this arrest, the Drug Taskforce arrested a 30-year-old man from Kolomotu’a and seized two packs of methamphetamine (0.68 grams) and drug utensils from his vehicle.

The accused have been charged accordingly with possession of illicit drugs and are remanded in police custody to appear at the Magistrate Court later this week.

Acting/Deputy Commissioner Vailea said, “As demonstrated by these arrests by the Drug Taskforce, we are focused on capturing and prosecuting those responsible for the harm these destructive drugs cause to youths, families and our community.”

“We encourage anyone who may have information about drug related offending to contact 22784.”

     

