Three teens among 14 suspects arrested for illicit drugs in Tonga

A total of 14 people were arrested from eight different locations in Tongatapu between Friday, 15 May and Wednesday, 20 May 2020.

Police seized 4.93 grams of methamphetamine, 33.15 grams of cannabis and drug utensils during these arrests.

The fourteen arrested.

a 17-year-old man from Halaleva

an 18-year-old man from Tofoa

a 20-year-old man from Veitongo

a 24-year-old man from Tofoa

a 27-year-old man from Tofoa

a 28-year-old man from Tofoa

a 30-year-old man from Matahau

a 31-year-old woman from Halaleva

a 32-year-old man from Kolomotuá

a 34-year-old man from Halaleva

a 35-year-old man from Halaóvave

a 40-year-old man from Halaleva

a 41-year-old man from Pahu

All accused persons have been charged accordingly with unlawful possession of illicit drugs and are scheduled to appear at the Magistrates Court at a later date.

“Police will continue to work closely with the community to prevent the harm illicit drugs cause and the ongoing criminal activity associated with their use,” said A/DPC Tevita Vailea.

