Tonga’s environment department rolls out 2020 work plans

The management staff and heads of divisions met Wednesday to discuss new plans for the year 2020.

Chaired by Director, Atelaite Lupe Matoto, the 'Retreat and Planning' meeting looked at the department's different projects and programme for the year, plus budgets allocated for the different projects and programs.

The department is under the Ministry of MEIDECC and is tasked with managing and policing Tonga's environment, in partnership with all government, non-government, community and overseas stakeholders and partners.