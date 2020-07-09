Tonga’s first repatriation flight rescheduled to Saturday

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office, the passengers are also required to be tested for COVID-19 before boarding the aircraft.

“The Public are hereby informed that the repatriation flight from Nadi, Fiji tomorrow Thursday, July 09 is deferred to Saturday, July 11 at a time to be confirmed.”

In a media conference which was stream lived through Facebook Wednesday afternoon the Ministry of Health CEO Dr Siale ‘Akau’ola said the policy has been changed after Fiji detected new active cases of COVID-19.

The aircraft which can carry 60 passengers will leave Nausori on Saturday morning and arrive at Fua’amotu International Airport at 12.45pm.

Dr ‘Akau’ola said the passengers would include eight senior doctors and 15 nurses who were studying in Fiji.

Two foreign doctors who married Tongans, would also be among them.

The aircraft will be the first to land in the kingdom since the Tonga’s borders were closed on 23 March due to a State of Emergency enforced as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Tonga has not reported any COVID-19 cases.

Since the weekend, Fiji has confirmed three new cases since the last ones were cleared almost two months ago.

Fiji’s new cases have been confirmed among returning Fijians who were repatriated from India last Saturday.