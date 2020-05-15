Tonga’s Royal Armed forces completed 66th recruit intake with Prisons Dept

The Reviewing Officer was Commander Brisbane Lokotui to honour the end of his career of 30 years in the services.

BRI 66 started on 22 February 2020 and went through 12 weeks of training.

It started with 78 new recruits, however, only 69 recruits graduated consisted of 12 members from TPD and 57 members of HMAF. The percentage of female recruits graduated is 38% which is a fairly high percentage comparing to previous recruit intakes.

HMAF recruits are now joining the Regular Force with the rank of Private (PTE) whereas TPD recruits continue to the rank of Recruit Prison Officer (RPO).

The overall best recruit was awarded to PTE Sione Musika Tongamana (HMAF) from Ha’atu’a Eua, and Haveluliku, Tongatapu. Second place was awarded to RPO Tevita Taufaloa (TPD) from Ngele’ia, Tongatapu.

The rest of the results are listed below.

Overall Best Recruit: (1) PTE Tongamana; (2) RPO Taufaloa; (3) PTE Laula & PTE Ulukivaiola

Physical Training: (1) RPO Taufaloa; (2) PTE Tongamana; (3) PTE Palefau

Classroom Activities: (1) PTE Ulukivaiola; (2) PTE Puta; (3) RPO Pulete

Field Activities: (1) PTE Tongamana; (2) RPO Taufaloa; (3) RPO Vake

Marksmanship: (1) PTE Laula; (2) RPO Saafi; (3) PTE Kaufusi

Drill: (1) PTE Tongamana; (2) PTE Mahe; (3) PTE Petelo

Most Progressive: PTE Akau’ola