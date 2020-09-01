Tonga’s Vava’u Blue Water School receives fleet of sailboats from NZ

The Vava’u community is now fundraising to ship the boats from New Zealand for their youth to learn how to sail.

The boats were originally gifted to OBA from the Kerikeri Cruising Club after upgrading their 'learn to sail' boats.

The container that will bring in the sailboats was purchased by fundraising activities at the annual Blue Water Festival in Vava’u.

More fundraising events are expected to be held to help pay for the container.

New Zealander expat, Greg Just runs the Blue Water School and teaches water safety and skills at no cost.