Tonga announces plans to increase imports of vehicles and fuels

During the passing of the national budget last week, the government announced that alongside the massive national road tar sealing project is the fact that there are added incentives proposed in form of a 50% import tax on imported 10 -15 years old vehicles.

The decision is expected to encourage a massive influx of imported vehicles into the country, and government will collect the taxes.

Meanwhile, the government has allocated three companies that have won $12 million pa’anga worth of road construction contracts to construct 2100 kilometres of tar-sealed roads.