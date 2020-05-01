Tonga Broadcasting Commission Board appoints new CEO

The Board of the national broadcaster appointed Ulakai to the top post with effect from Friday, 1 May 2020.

Ulakai began her career at TBC in 1989 as a trainee news reporter and has been working at TBC for over thirty years.

She comes into the role of CEO after being Manager of the News and Content Department for the past couple of years.

Ulakai is currently a member of the executive board of the Tonga Amateur Sports Association and National Olympic Committee, a director of the Pacific Islands News Association Executive Board, and a member of the newly established Media Association of Tonga.

Media Association of Tonga's President, Taina Kami Enoka extended her congratulatory note along with the rest of MAT's Members to Viola Koloamatangi Ulakai on her appointment to her new Position.

Photo supplied Caption: Viola Koloamatangi Ulakai